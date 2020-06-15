Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Concept Art Gives Palpatine A More Robotic Appearance

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Star Wars is arguably the most popular film franchise of all time, with generations of moviegoers brought up on the galaxy far, far away. But after decades of filmmaking and iconic plot twists, the Skywalker Saga came to an end with J.J. Abrams' The Rise of Skywalker. The filmmaker was tasked with crafting an appropriate ending, which included the return of Ian McDiarmid's Emperor Palpatine. Early concept for the character was recently revealed, giving Palpatine a more robotic appearance.