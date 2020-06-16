Zack Snyder's Justice League, Wonder Woman 1984 And More Headline Massive New DC Fan Event

Leave a Comment
Since we don’t have a San Diego Comic-Con to look forward to this year, studios who’d normally stage a panel at the event have had to get creative. There’s still movie news and footage to share, particularly on the superhero front. How can we get that information to the masses?
Warner Bros. today announced plans for the new DC FanDome, a 24-hour global fan event that will feature virtual presentations across every DC medium: film; television; video games; comic books and more. The event will be held on Saturday, August 22, beginning at 1 pm EST / 10 am PST. It will be accessible at the Website DCFanDome.com.
Reps for the studio tell CinemaBlend that the virtual dome will house exclusive content from the casts and creators behind such popular DC shows and movies as Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the Snyder Cut of Justice League, Lucifer, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, Titans, Watchmen and Patty Jenkins’ upcoming theatrical release, Wonder Woman 1984.
In addition to the announcements and footage, the DC FanDome will plunge fans into themed worlds designed to entertain everyone from movie and TV superfans to gamers and readers, to families and kids. Visitors will enter through a Hall of Heroes. From there, the planned zones will break down as the following, according to Warner Bros.:
DC WatchVerse: Here's where you grab a seat, sit back and join our virtual audience and become completely engrossed in hours of must-see content from around the world. Everything from panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage, featuring cast, creators and behind-the-scenes crew from across DC Films, TV, Home Entertainment and Games.
DC YouVerse: Venture into this world where the FANS are the stars to see the most amazing user-generated content, cosplay and fan art from around the world, including, perhaps, your own.
DC KidsVerse: Need a way to entertain your kids for hours on end? We’ve got you covered inside a special world, which can be accessed directly at DCKidsFanDome.com. This area features a broad range of family-friendly activations for our younger fans.
DC InsiderVerse: This creativity-based world contains a centerpiece video featuring legendary artist and DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse, Executive Producer Greg Berlanti, welcoming fans with a 101-style introduction to the DC Multiverse. From there, go behind the scenes with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms, from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.
DC FunVerse: Take your DC FanDome experience and gather cool shareables; check out our comic book reader; DIY cool WW84 Golden Armor and Batmobile kits; plus digital giveaways and a store filled with merchandise, including some limited-edition exclusives.
In an effort to explain the thought process behind setting up the DC FanDome for this summer event, Warner Bros. Chair and Chief Executive Officer Ann Sarnoff said:
There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.
We will continue to bring details about what to expect during the DC FanDome from all of your favorite DC properties. Personally, I think it would be a fantastic place for Zack Snyder to drop a new trailer for his HBO Max release of Justice League. Could August 22 be the day?