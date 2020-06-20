Black Panther: 12 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Marvel Superhero Drama

Black Panther Stars Filmed A No-Phones PSA For Alamo Drafthouse

It seems that Chadwick Boseman loves playing T'Challa enough to prolong the character's persona outside of the MCU, and even with just an appearance as himself. This is evident from a PSA that he and co-star Letitia Wright filmed for the Alamo Drafthouse movie theater chain to play at screenings of Black Panther. The first part of the spot sees Boseman boasting an intimidating look to keep the audience off their phones as the movie plays, prompting Wright to explain that he cannot watch them for the entirety of the film, only to prove her wrong in the second part of the PSA, appearing after the film, in which the T'Challa actor exclaims that he is "still watching!"