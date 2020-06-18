Warner Bros' Scoob! Is Already Heading To Streaming

Had things gone according to plan, Scoob! would have hit theaters last month, but if there’s one thing that 2020 will be remembered for in years to come, it’s things most definitely not going according to plan, especially where the film industry is concerned. Rather than push Scoob! back to later this year or even into 2021, Warner Bros decide to make the movie available for VOD rental and purchase starting May 15, and now it’s already gearing up for a streaming launch.