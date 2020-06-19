Jamie Foxx Is Getting Ripped For Mike Tyson Movie, See The Photos

View this post on Instagram

The transformation begins... “FINDING MIKE”. It is no secret that I have been pursuing the @miketyson biopic for some time... people always ask me when is it going to happen?... things have finally lined up... A few months ago we started the journey… The first but biggest task is to transform the body... with a regiment of pull-ups dips and push-ups we are off to a pretty good start… we have a ways to go but God willing... yesterday on my good friends @markbirnbaum show. I shared these early pics of the process... like I said we have a ways to go… But I am prepared to get there! #swipeleft TYSON!