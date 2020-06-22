Wait, Will Michael Keaton's Batman Be In The Flash Movie?

Director Andy Muschietti is helming The Flash movie, and it's been reported that there are still plans to have the project be a loose adaptation of the 2011 comic book crossover event Flashpoint. The story will see Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) attempt to travel back in time to save his mother from being murdered, but in doing so he will create an alternate future where everything is different. Per The Wrap, this future will be one that is protected by Michael Keaton's Batman, who is 30 years removed from the events of Batman Returns and his dealings with The Penguin, Catwoman, and Max Shreck. If it's possible, the film is aiming to go into production in the first few months of next year, and it is currently targeting a July 1, 2022 release date.