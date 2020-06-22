Wait, Will Michael Keaton's Batman Be In The Flash Movie?

Leave a Comment
The world of comic book-based film and television is beginning to fully embrace the concept of the multiverse. In the last couple years we have seen the launch of two major releases embracing the subject – namely Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and the Crisis On Infinite Earths Arrowverse crossover event – and now it looks like the upcoming solo Flash movie starring Ezra Miller is going to deep dive as well. According to a new report, the production is currently working to try and get Michael Keaton to join the cast, and should he sign on he will return to the role of Bruce Wayne a.k.a. Batman in live-action for the first time since 1992's Batman Returns.
This news comes to us from The Wrap, which notes that talks are still in the early stages and that this is not yet a done deal. At the same time, surely this news is going to blow the collective minds of comic book movie fans around the world. Per the trade, there is not yet any word regarding how big Michael Keaton's role in The Flash would be. It's an interesting move for the production, particularly since Ezra Miller's most recent appearance as the speedy superhero was in the aforementioned Arrowverse crossover.
Adding to the discussion in an interesting way is talk being hyped by The Hollywood Reporter's Borys Kit. According to him, if a deal is struck between Michael Keaton and the Flash production it may not just be a single picture deal. Instead, the character could wind up taking on a role similar to that of Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and serve "in a mentor capacity." Among the other projects he could wind up being involved with is Batgirl, which has been in development at Warner Bros. for a number of years now.
For those who are not overly familiar with the concept, the multiverse theory posits that all of reality is comprised of infinite independent universes that are defined by the infinity of possibility – so there are infinite universes that are exactly the same as our own with the exception of differences on a cellular level, and infinite universes where everything is unimaginably differen). This is an interesting idea to exploit in the world of comic book movies and television shows because there have existed so many different continuities over the years with multiple iterations of significant characters. Ergo, the situation we see developing here could wind up being the first step towards bringing all of the living big screen versions of Batman into a single project (RIP Adam West).
Director Andy Muschietti is helming The Flash movie, and it's been reported that there are still plans to have the project be a loose adaptation of the 2011 comic book crossover event Flashpoint. The story will see Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) attempt to travel back in time to save his mother from being murdered, but in doing so he will create an alternate future where everything is different. Per The Wrap, this future will be one that is protected by Michael Keaton's Batman, who is 30 years removed from the events of Batman Returns and his dealings with The Penguin, Catwoman, and Max Shreck. If it's possible, the film is aiming to go into production in the first few months of next year, and it is currently targeting a July 1, 2022 release date.
What do you make of this news? Are you excited by the possibility of seeing the return of Michael Keaton as Batman? Hit the comments section with your thoughts, and stay tuned for more exciting news and updates about The Flash movie here on CinemaBlend.