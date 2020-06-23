Epic Avengers 5 Fan Poster Unites The Heroes Against Doctor Doom

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique position right now. We're currently occupying the interim period between phases, with the wait before a new release made longer thanks to Black Widow's delay and global health concerns that shut down movie theaters. Audiences are eager to see what Kevin Feige and company have in store for Phases Four and Five, and when the next big ensemble movie like The Avengers might occur. And fan art recently united the surviving heroes of the MCU against a new villain: Doctor Doom.