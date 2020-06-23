Epic Avengers 5 Fan Poster Unites The Heroes Against Doctor Doom

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a unique position right now. We're currently occupying the interim period between phases, with the wait before a new release made longer thanks to Black Widow's delay and global health concerns that shut down movie theaters. Audiences are eager to see what Kevin Feige and company have in store for Phases Four and Five, and when the next big ensemble movie like The Avengers might occur. And fan art recently united the surviving heroes of the MCU against a new villain: Doctor Doom.
Despite The Marvel Cinematic Universe's popularity, the studio wasn't able to use every single character in comic history. Characters like the X-Men and Fantastic Four were previously controlled by 20th Century Fox, before it was eventually purchased by Disney. This seemingly opens up the opportunity for more beloved characters to join the MCU, and a new Avengers 5 poster imagines what Doctor Doom could be like within the shared universe. Check it out below.
Yeah, this is awesome. The end of the Infinity Saga marked the ending for characters like Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow, so newer heroes in the MCU will have to step up in the next few slates of movies. The above piece of fan art imagines just that, as well as the inclusion of Fantastic Four villain Doctor Doom.
The above Avengers 5 fan poster comes to us from the social media of digital artist Psychboz. The artist clearly has an interest in the superhero genre, and regularly renders fan theories and announcements into a reality. While the plans for The Avengers franchise and the future of the MCU are largely a mystery, the fandom is already eager to know when the next big crossover event will occur, and which iconic villain will unite Earth's Mightiest Heroes.
In this poster, we can see various heroes assembled in order to try and take down Doctor Doom's villainous plans. The image highlights Ant-Man in giant form, teaming up with Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, and Black Panther. These character will likely take larger roles in the greater MCU, as the focus on the OG members of The Avengers is shifted to other heroes.
If you look closely, you'll see that multiple Thors are gearing up for battle with Doctor Doom in the fan-made Avengers 5 poster. That's because Natalie Portman's Jane Foster will transform into Mighty Thor during Taika Waititi's Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans are eager to see the supporting character finally suit up and kick some ass, and hopefully that'll include Mighty Thor appearing in whatever big crossover movie happens in the future.
It should be interesting to see if/when 20th Century Fox's former Marvel characters eventually make their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Moviegoers have been eagerly anticipating the X-Men and Fantastic Four joining the franchise, although Kevin Feige and company haven't revealed whether or not they will become a reality. But fan posters like the one seen above should only increase anticipation and hype for this eventual crossover.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on November 6th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.