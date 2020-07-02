A Walk To Remember: 10 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Nicholas Sparks Movie

No matter where you fall in the romantic movie debate, you have to admit that A Walk to Remember is a pretty great romantic drama. Both Mandy Moore and Shane West had acting experience prior to the film-West was appearing in the critically acclaimed series Once and Again, and had done other teen movies, and Moore had hit pop songs playing all over the radio, and she had supporting roles in movies like The Princess Diaries-- but A Walk to Remember really propelled both actors’ careers.

The romance between Landon (Shane West) and Jamie (Mandy Moore) is the kind of fictional love story that you just don’t forget. Jamie and Landon’s love story has made A Walk to Remember a romantic movie classic, and some of the film’s behind the scenes facts explains why it was such a success.