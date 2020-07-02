Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: 15 Cool Behind-The-Scenes Facts About Quentin Tarantino's Movie

Macaulay Culkin Tried Out For Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

There is no telling if the casting of Macaulay Culkin might have distracted from the illusion and we never will know, as his audition was apparently "a disaster." In an interview with Esquire, the Home Alone star did not reveal what part in Once Upon in a Time in Hollywood he read for, but candidly admitted the he would not have even hired himself, before adding, "I'm terrible at auditioning anyway, and this was my first audition in, like, eight years."