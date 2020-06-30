Hugh Jackman Remembers How James Mangold Made Filming The Logan Ending So Special

I remember when we shot that scene, we were shooting [at a] very high altitude, and there was thunderstorms going off everywhere, and we had to shut down. So he just said: ‘We can’t do this big stunt scene. But we’re just going to do the death scene.’ I’m like, ‘Like, now?’ He goes, ‘I’m just going to have you and Dafne [Keen], and if you could just do that.’ I’m like, ‘All right. Okay.’ He knew that’s best for me. We got there and we’re shooting the scene. Dafne was 11. She was fantastic. We shot Dafne, and he turned around in after two takes and he goes, ‘Let’s just kick out. Let’s do another.’ I said, ‘You sure? I feel like…’ and he goes, ‘Man, let’s just stop the clocks. Let’s not worry about everything. This is the end of 19 years. Sit in it. Sit in it for half an hour,’ and he rolled the cameras. Him just allowing me that moment — because I’m like you: I’m aware of everything. Him just allowing me to just kind of, not just as an actor but as Hugh, to remember that moment. It was a luxury that I’ll never forget.