How The Batman’s Zoe Kravitz Was Supported By All The Other Catwoman Actresses

Comic book movies are everywhere, but there are a few superheroes that stand out as fan favorites. Batman is one of the most beloved characters of all time, and has therefore been adapted for the screen a variety of times. Next up is Matt Reeves' The Batman, which will introduce a new cast of actors to occupy Gotham City. Joining Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is Big Little Lies actress Zoe Kravitz, who will be playing Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the highly anticipated blockbuster. Kravitz is the latest in a long line of iconic Catwomen, and recently spoke to the warm reception she received from her colleagues.
Catwoman has a fascinating love/hate relationship with Batman on the comics, and that dynamic has been adapted for the silver screen a variety of times throughout the years. Zoe Kravitz has been proceeded by the likes of Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway, and Halle Berry (although the Catwoman movie left much to be desired). Kravitz revealed how her predecessors made her feel welcome in the role. In her words,
I spoke to Michelle. We sat at the same table at the Golden Globes, and I’ve met her a bunch over the years because of David E. Kelley. She’d always been so nice. I had just gotten cast so I was really nervous to be around her, and she was so sweet. She just gave me a big hug and said, 'You’re going to be great.' That was really just amazing. Both Halle and Anne [Hathaway] were really sweet on Instagram and Twitter. [They] sent really sweet, encouraging messages when that was announced. So I feel supported by my girls.
It looks like Catwoman actresses travel in packs. Because while each star brought something unique to their version of Catwoman, the most recent three Selina Kyle actresses have put their support behind Zoe Kravitz. We'll just have to wait and see what the Mad Max: Fury Road star brings to the character once The Batman finally hits theaters.
Zoe Kravitz' comments to Variety should make longtime Batman fans happy, especially those who were enamored with the most recent versions of Catwoman. While there's no telling what Matt Reeves and Zoe Kravitz have in store for Selina Kyle in The Batman, her predecessors seem to have full faith in her abilities. And considering how iconic those previous performances were, that's saying something.
Michelle Pfeiffer is arguably the most iconic version of Catwoman, playing Selina Kyle with vulnerability and seductiveness in Tim Burton's Batman Returns. Meanwhile, Anne Hathatway's Catwoman appeared in Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises as a more realistic thief and eventual ally. Finally, Halle Berry played the title character of Catwoman, to somewhat disastrous results. But all three stars are eager to see what Zoe Kravitz brings to the table alongside as the rest of Matt Reeves' stellar The Batman cast.
The Batman is currently expected to arrive in theaters on October 1st, 2021.