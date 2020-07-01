The Tax Collector Trailer: Watch Shia LaBeouf Go Full Criminal For New David Ayer Movie

While Creeper is content fully immersing himself in the world of violence and terror, David, on the other hand, balances his life of crime with a loving family away from that craziness. However, both men’s lives are complicated when Wizard’s formal rival returns to Los Angeles from Mexico, resulting in their business being upended. This leads to David and Creeper going to great lengths to secure the safety of the former’s family, with plenty of bullets flying and explosions igniting along the way.