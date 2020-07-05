A Mark Wahlberg Flop Totally Dominated Netflix On July 4 And I Can't Get Enough

It seems people are still feeling patriotic this weekend, as Patriots Day is still in the Netflix Top 10 at the time of this writing. It’s sort of fascinating. Patriots Day was well-reviewed when it released wide in 2017, but was basically snubbed by the Oscars and viewers who could have seen it in theaters. (We gave it four stars out of five.) It had a great cast: J.K. Simmons, Michele Monaghan, John Goodman and Kevin Bacon are also involved, along with Wahlberg. It was a timely movie and a timely director and actor team-up as well. But no one really latched onto it until this weekend.