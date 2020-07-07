Suicide Squad: 10 Cool Things You Might Not Know About The DC Movie

The El Diablo Backstory Was The Only Battle David Ayer Won With Warner Bros.

One of the most explosive and well-received aspects of Suicide Squad was Jay Hernandez's performance as El Diablo, the somewhat obscure DC villain that ended up stealing most of his scenes throughout the 2016 action flick. One of the reasons behind that could be the tragic and admittedly unnerving backstory behind the flame-throwing baddie that director David Ayer would not back down on, even when Warner Bros. put up resistance.

In May 2020, David Ayer revealed in a Twitter thread that the decision to keep El Diablo's backstory about killing his own family was the only battle he won when having discussions with the studio, as he thought the character needed to have a soul to add a level of pain and grief that wouldn't be there otherwise.