10 Times Tom Hanks Freaked Out On Screen And It Was Perfect

The Money Pit - It's A Big House

Who knows if we'll ever get that TV adaptation of The Money Pit, but if we don't, there is always the the 1986 comedy starring Tom Hanks and Shelley Long who think they get an incredible deal on a country estate only to find out it's plagued with issues. When the deplorable conditions and never-ending renovation project get too much for the young couple, they have a major blow-up and argue over who keeps the house. It's here we get classic Tom Hanks with the "It's a big house" speech that's full of manic rage and a little bit of uncertainty that is sill visible in the actor's eyes and audible in his loud voice all these years later.

Honorable Mention: Walter laughs after the bathtub falls through the floor.