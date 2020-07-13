What To Watch on Streaming If You Like Steve Carell

Throughout the past 20 years, Steve Carell has gone from a recognizable standout to one of our biggest leading men in comedy. This transition didn't happen overnight, though it has allowed the actor to challenge himself and take on different roles throughout his career. Some of them were entirely lighthearted affairs. A few others were very serious, even jokeless, by design. And quite a few of them found humor and tragedy in equal measures.

It is a credit to Carell that he has allowed himself to try different things and explore different layers of comedy and drama throughout his career. His best projects tend to be smaller, more refined works, which includes The Office, though he has also succeeded in making some broader comedies shine. If you are a fan of Steve Carell, you should know that a number of his movies and shows are available to stream right now.