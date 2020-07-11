Jonathan Groff’s Spit Is A Hamilton Highlight, But Groff Admits He’s Always Been A Spitter

If you’ve watched Disney+’s Hamilton film, chances are you’ve had a few reactions: “Wow, I didn’t realize I could cry that much in one sitting,” and “Wow, I had no idea that much spit could come out of a person’s mouth at one time.” For all its purely emotional moments, one of the most talked about parts of Hamilton is Jonathan Groff’s inspired, hilarious portrayal of King George -- and the fact that he can’t stop spitting throughout his first song. Yes, by the way, Jonathan Groff knows he spits a lot, and he knows we can’t stop talking about it.