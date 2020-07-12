Disney+ Has Released An Uncensored Version Of A Fan-Favorite Marvel Movie

Leave a Comment
When you think of Disney, you probably think of content that's family-friendly and kid-centric. For decades, they’ve crafted a wholesome brand that’s become one of the most powerful in Hollywood. But in a surprise move, they’ve released an uncensored version of a Marvel movie on Disney+ that includes one hero's exposed behind.
According to Variety, Disney recently dropped X-Men: Days of Future Past on their streaming service. The PG-13 movie includes the behind of a nude Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and the use of the F-bomb. Though this untouched version of X-Men: Days of Future Past is probably good news for X-Men fans that have the Disney+ service, it might come as quite a surprise for parents with younger kids.
It might also come as a surprise for those of you that have been following the Disney+ censorship saga. It was just a few months ago that the service censored Daryl Hannah’s behind in the movie Splash using, albeit poor, CGI to extend her hair and cover things up. Viewers then had an internet field day as a result. So no one will blame you if you’re a little confused by how the company approaches censorship on the platform.
Splash isn’t the only movie to get the censorship treatment, either. Before it dropped earlier this month, it was revealed that Hamilton would not include a few of its original F-bombs so it could have a PG-13 rating.
Disney has also censored several other Disney classics, including Aladdin, The Lion King, and The Little Mermaid. Many of the changes were minor and done out of an excess of caution. Nevertheless, they made the changes and for whatever reason, didn’t make changes to X-Men: Days of Future Past.
As you probably already know, X-Men: Days of Future Past is one of the many movies Disney acquired after purchasing 20th Century Fox. Before releasing X-Men: Days of Future Past, Disney+ dropped its first Fox/Marvel movie back in June in Josh Trank’s critically panned Fantastic Four.
X-Men: Days of Future Past, for its part, is perhaps one of the best X-Men movies in the Fox/Marvel canon, though many would argue that the franchise declined after the film. So it's great that it’s getting its day next to all of the other Marvel movies on the streaming service.
And it’s likely that we’ll be seeing more Fox/Marvel movies appear on Disney+ as time goes on. But will it also keep other Fox/Marvel movies, like X-Men: First Class, Logan, and Deadpool, uncensored? It’s impossible to know for sure, though it’s very doubtful they would put Deadpool on the streaming service at all.
But, what do you think? Are you glad they kept X-Men: Days of Future Past uncensored or should Hugh Jackman's rear have been covered up? Let us know in the comments!