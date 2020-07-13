Kevin Hart Has A Message For Fans As Jumanji Hits A Box Office Milestone Months Later

Movie theaters were open in about a dozen nations last week, including Brazil, Australia, and Norway and that was enough to get Jumanji: The Next Level passed the $800 million mark. The film originally opened in December 2019 and it certainly had made most of its money by the time movie theaters around the world started to close, but the pent up demand, combined with the fact that new releases have come to a standstill apparently meant that a lot of people in those countries decided to either go see the Jumanji sequel again or give it a try for the first time.