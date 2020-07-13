Wait, Is Netflix’s Bird Box Getting A Sequel?

Leave a Comment
Over the past few years Netflix has seriously stepped up its game in regards to original content. While this trend began with TV shows like House of Cards, the streaming service has been releasing original movies at an impressive pace. One of the biggest Netflix movies to break the internet was 2018's Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock. And now it looks like a sequel might really be in the works.
Netflix's Bird Box movie was based off the novel of the same name by Josh Malerman. The movie was a massive hit when it debuted in 2018, particularly making waves for actress Sandra Bullock moving to streaming. Due to the movie's popularity, a sequel seemed inevitable. Now Malerman himself has spoken to plans for Bird Box 2, saying:
I can't say much, but I can say that it is in development. Sometimes it’s weird, all this secrecy, but I'm game.
Well, that's intriguing. It looks like Netflix is actively developing Bird Box 2, bringing audiences back to the apocalypse in the process. He's got plans for where the story will continue, and hopefully he's also involved in the movie's development. So get your blindfolds ready, because it looks like we'll get a continuation of the thrilling story sometime in the future.
Josh Malerman's comments to Inverse are sure to excite the countless Netflix subscribers who streamed Bird Box when it was released a few years back. Susanne Bier's movie was massively popular on the streaming service upon its release, and was also the subject of countless memes in the process. The movie's ending definitely left open the possibility of future stories, so hopefully the development process for Bird Box 2 continues moving forward.
Bird Box 2's development will no doubt be helped by the upcoming release of Josh Malerman's sequel novel. Titled Malorie, the upcoming horror book will continue Bird Box's story, and pick up on the title character 12 years after she and her children arrived safely. Clearly Malerman has ideas to continue the story, which should make a sequel movie all the accessible.
The first Bird Box movie was a thrilling experience that went viral years before Joe Exotic would break the internet with Tiger King. The movie was a sensory experience like A Quiet Place, this time robbing its protagonists of their sight in order to avoid being killed by a mysterious monster. By the movie's conclusion, Sandra Bullock's Malorie manages to find a safe haven with her children, finally giving them names in the process.
It'll be interesting to see how the development process for Bird Box continues, and if the movie's story ends up resembling the contents of the upcoming Malorie book. Josh Malerman seems to be privy to those plans, so perhaps he's involved in the upcoming movie. The Handmaid's Tale turned to author Margaret Atwood when finding new stories for Season 2 on Hulu. But hopefully Sandra Bullock is back for the next installment.
Bird Box is currently streaming on Netflix, and CinemaBlend will keep you updated on all sequel updates are more details become public. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.