Kill Bill 3 Fan Poster Brings Zendaya Into The Fight

Kill Bill fans have long been hoping that Quentin Tarantino will finally move forward with a Kill Bill 3 and, the momentum for the potential film has been increasing as of late. Vivica A. Fox – who played Vernita Green in the first two films – recently expressed her hopes for a third film and stated that Tarantino should cast Zendaya as her character’s daughter. Although the director has yet to publicly speak on the possibility, fans already seem to like the idea, as a cool, fan-made poster has now put her in the role.