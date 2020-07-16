Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Movie Just Cast A Huge Netflix Star

Debuting in 1983, Albert Rothstein is the godson of Al Pratt, the Golden Age Atom, and has the power to increase his size and strength. Originally Albert’s superhero moniker was Nuklon, but he’s been going by Atom Smasher since 1999 and has been one of the more prominent JSA members over the last few two decades. Outside of the comics, Atom Smasher appeared a handful of times in Justice League Unlimited and was played by Adam Copeland in the Season 2 premiere of The Flash, although that latter series depicted the character in a more villainous light.