What The Cast Of The Sandlot Is Up To Now

Mike Vitar (Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez)

Mike Vitar, who gave a career-defining performance as the hero of The Sandlot Benny "The Jet" Rodriguez followed up the success on the baseball diamond with appearances in the two Mighty Ducks sequels, D2 in 1994 and D3 in 1996, but left the acting world behind to pursue his dream of being a firefighter in the mid-90s. The only time Vitar has appeared in the news over the course of the past decade has been for his role in the 2015 beating of a college student after the former child star and several other firefighters grew suspicious of the victim handing out candy to children on Halloween. According to the New York Daily News, Vitar pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and attend anger management classes.