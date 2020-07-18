One Star Wars Actor ‘Had No Idea’ How Important Their Role Would Be While Shooting The Film

If you’ve had a chance to see The Old Guard, you understand the intriguing implications Quynh may have on the storyline if the movie nabs a sequel. CinemaBlend has broken down what the conclusion could mean after the credits. It’s exciting to see how the actress has been building her resume since The Last Jedi and overseas Van Veronica Ngo is actually quite well known for her pop music and time on 2010’s Dancing with the Stars in Vietnam.