What To Watch On Streaming If You Like Charlize Theron

That Thing You Do! (1996)

A struggling Philadelphia rock band get a taste for the trials and tribulations of fame, under the guidance of their experienced manager (Tom Hanks), after their first recorded single reaches the top of the charts in the mid-1960s.

Why It's A Good Option for Charlize Theron Fans: If you ever needed another reason to admire Tom Hanks, you can thank him for introducing the world to Charlize Theron with his under appreciated directorial debut, That Thing You Do!, in which the then 21-year-old actress plays the overbearing Tina, who is dating drummer Guy Patterson (Tom Everett Scott) at the time his band The Wonders, formerly The One-ders, hit it big with the titular track.

Stream That Thing You Do! on HBO Max here.