After Jada Pinkett Smith Tells Will Smith Her Affair Was An ‘Entanglement’, August Alsina Shares Feelings In New Song

The relationship between Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina is, in a word, complicated. Well, there’s another word for it, and it’s one you’ve definitely heard in recent events, as the entire Pinkett Smith/Alsina situation has been known to many as an ‘entanglement.’ Now August Alsina has just dropped a new song that speaks to his true feelings about the subject, and it’s aptly called “Entanglements.” Check out that track, featuring Rick Ross, below:
While August Alsina previously stated he didn’t have any issues with Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith, or anyone in the Smith family, this new song’s attitude would beg to differ. Don’t let the gentle guitars or the steady beat fool you, Alsina has some very strong feelings about this entanglement. Taking a look at the following lyrics from the chorus of “Entanglements,” it’s pretty clear that this isn’t exactly a laid back scenario we’re witnessing unfold:
The definition of entanglement, It's when you're tangled in the sheets. Girl, I know that we don't call it a relationship, but you're still fuckin' with me. Entanglements is when you tangled in them sheets.
Reading through the rest of the song’s lyrics, there’s a lot of pointed references to everything from “Willpower”, as well as a nod to The Matrix franchise that Jada Pinkett Smith has been a part of, and reportedly returned to for the recent filming of The Matrix 4. For a situation where, allegedly, everyone granted their permission and was on board with what was going down, August Alsina doesn’t sound like he’s as chill about said entanglement anymore.
This all stemmed from the drama that started with August Alsina admitting to his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith from several years ago. This in turn spurred Pinkett Smith and her husband to record a special Red Table Talk interview to address those comments, with the couple clarifying exactly what had happened in this entire scenario. Now that Alsina has dropped a single that puts more of a focus on his current feelings on the matter, it doesn’t look like this hot topic is going away any time soon.
As far as celebrity talking points go, the situation with Jada Pinkett Smith and August Alsina is definitely one of the more milder dramas that’s playing out in real time. It’s certainly not the sort of knock down/drag out news we’ve seen from the Johnny Depp libel suit, but it’s still gone viral We’ll have to wait and see if any updates are brought to light by either party; and you can be sure that CinemaBlend will report developments as they occur.