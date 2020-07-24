Romany Malco: 7 Cool Things To Know About The Tijuana Jackson: Purpose Over Prison Star

Romany Malco’s Trinidadian Heritage Helped Inspired His Artistry

While promoting Last Vegas, in which he starred alongside the likes of Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman, on The Wendy Williams Show, Romany Malco mentioned that he was born in Brooklyn to parents from Trinidad and Tobago. The actor more recently spoke to Caribbean news outlet Loop about how he spent much of his childhood there, raised by his grandmother after after his parents' split, where he was introduced to the theatre and various styles of music that provided him a "much broader palate for artistry." He adds that his sense of humor also borrows a lot from Trini culture, particularly adding sarcasm to unwitting absurdity, which he picked up mostly from his father and uncle.