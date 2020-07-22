Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In August 2020

Netflix’s Movie Highlights For August 2020

Offering movie fans a dose of super-powered mayhem, the Netflix original film Project Power shows what happens when epic abilities of metahuman strength can be obtained with a single pill. Starring Dominique Fishback, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this R-rated thriller looks to be a pretty good time in the making. On the front of legacy titles, the Jurassic Park trilogy is leaving Peacock after its brief stint, and coming back to its previous home of Netflix. So if you want to see the 1993 Steven Spielberg masterpiece, and the first two sequels it spawned, Netflix is the place to park it. Last, but not least, after leaving HBO Max's library at the beginning of August 2020, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace are migrating another digital streaming library, and on the same day as Hulu will be adding these titles to their ranks as well. With another rumored delay for No Time To Die being whispered about, it feels like the perfect time to refresh oneself on Daniel Craig's exploits as 007 from the beginning.