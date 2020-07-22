Netflix New Releases: Movies And TV Shows Streaming In August 2020

Leave a Comment
Can you believe it's already almost August, or as the world may prefer to call it in the current climate, March 2020 - Episode 6? We're about to head into another month on the calendar, and right on time, Netflix has just dropped its August 2020 lineup for folks who are looking to fill out their calendars for the next 31-day frame. Eager viewers are about to see some exciting additions coming to the streaming giant's library, and we're about to dive into the entire smorgasbord available. However, if you need to pause and see what was added to the platform in July 2020, you can take that moment with the link below. Otherwise, let's see what the future is bringing Netflix in August 2020.
Available August 1
Super Monsters: The New Class - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/1/20
A Knight's Tale - 8/1/20
Acts of Violence - 8/1/20
The Addams Family (1991) - 8/1/20
An Education - 8/1/20
Being John Malkovich - 8/1/20
Death at a Funeral - 8/1/20
Dennis the Menace - 8/1/20
Elizabeth Harvest - 8/1/20
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind - 8/1/20
Hardcore Henry - 8/1/20
Iron Man: Armored Adventures: Season 1-2 - 8/1/20
Jurassic Park - 8/1/20
Jurassic Park III - 8/1/20
The Lost World: Jurassic Park - 8/1/20
Mad Max (1979) - 8/1/20
Mr. Deeds - 8/1/20
My Perfect Landing: Season 1 - 8/1/20
Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea: Season 1 - 8/1/20
The NeverEnding Story - 8/1/20
The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter - 8/1/20
The Next Step: Season 6 - 8/1/20
Nights in Rodanthe - 8/1/20
Ocean's Thirteen - 8/1/20
Ocean's Twelve - 8/1/20
Operation Ouch: Season 1 - 8/1/20
Operation Ouch: Special - 8/1/20
Remember Me - 8/1/20
Seabiscuit - 8/1/20
Toradora!: Season 1 - 8/1/20
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: S2 - 8/1/20
The Ugly Truth - 8/1/20
What Keeps You Alive - 8/1/20
Week of August 2
Almost Love - 8/2/20
Connected - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/2/20
Immigration Nation - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/3/20
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/4/20
Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/4/20
Mundo Mistério / Mystery Lab - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/4/20
Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 8/4/20
Anelka : L'Incompris / Anelka: Misunderstood - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/5/20
World's Most Wanted - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/5/20
The Rain: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/6/20
The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of The Gods - NETFLIX ANIME - 8/6/20
Alta Mar / High Seas: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/7/20
Berlin, Berlin - NETFLIX FILM - 8/7/20
The Magic School Bus Rides Again Kids In Space - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/7/20
¡Nailed It! México: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/7/20
The New Legends of Monkey: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/7/20
Selling Sunset: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/7/20
Sing On! Germany - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/7/20
Tiny Creatures - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/7/20
Wizards: Tales of Arcadia - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/7/20
Word Party Songs - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/7/20
Work It - NETFLIX FILM - 8/7/20
The Promise - 8/8/20
We Summon the Darkness - 8/8/20
Week of August 9
GAME ON: A Comedy Crossover Event - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/10/20
Nightcrawler - 8/10/20
Mr. Peabody & Sherman - 8/11/20
Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids - NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL - 8/11/20
Scary Movie 5 - 8/12/20
(Un)Well - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/12/20
Safety Not Guaranteed - 8/13/20
Une fille facile / An Easy Girl - NETFLIX FILM - 8/13/20
3%: Season 4 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/14/20
El robo del siglo - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/14/20
Fearless - NETFLIX FILM - 8/14/20
Glow Up: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/14/20
Project Power - NETFLIX FILM - 8/14/20
The Legend of Korra: Book One: Air - 8/14/20
The Legend of Korra: Book Two: Spirits - 8/14/20
The Legend of Korra: Book Three: Change - 8/14/20
The Legend of Korra: Book Four: Balance - 8/14/20
Octonauts & the Caves of Sac Actun - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/14/20
Teenage Bounty Hunters - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/14/20
Rita: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/15/20
Stranger: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/15/20
Week of August 16
Johnny English - 8/16/20
Les Misérables (2012) - 8/16/20
Crazy Awesome Teachers - NETFLIX FILM - 8/17/20
Drunk Parents - 8/17/20
Glitch Techs: Season 2 - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/17/20
Crímenes de familia / The Crimes That Bind - NETFLIX FILM - 8/19/20
DeMarcus Family Rules - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/19/20
High Score - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/19/20
Biohackers - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/20/20
Good Kisser - 8/20/20
Great Pretender - NETFLIX ANIME - 8/20/20
John Was Trying to Contact Aliens - NETFLIX FILM - 8/20/20
Alien TV - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/21/20
Fuego negro - NETFLIX FILM - 8/21/20
Hoops - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/21/20
Lucifer: Season 5 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/21/20
Rust Valley Restorers: Season 3 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/21/20
The Sleepover - NETFLIX FILM - 8/21/20
Week of August 23
1BR - 8/23/20
Septembers of Shiraz - 8/23/20
Emily's Wonder Lab - NETFLIX FAMILY - 8/25/20
Trinkets: Season 2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/25/20
Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/26/20
La venganza de Analía - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/26/20
Million Dollar Beach House - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/26/20
Rising Phoenix - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY - 8/26/20
Aggretsuko: Season 3 - NETFLIX ANIME - 8/27/20
The Bridge Curse - 8/27/20
The Frozen Ground - 8/27/20
All Together Now - NETFLIX FILM - 8/28/20
Cobra Kai: Seasons 1-2 - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/28/20
I AM A KILLER: Released - NETFLIX ORIGINAL - 8/28/20
Orígenes secretos / Unknown Origins - NETFLIX FILM - 8/28/20
Week of August 30
Casino Royale - 8/31/20
Quantum of Solace - 8/31/20
August TBD
ARASHI's Diary - Voyage (Ep. 11) - NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Netflix’s Movie Highlights For August 2020
Offering movie fans a dose of super-powered mayhem, the Netflix original film Project Power shows what happens when epic abilities of metahuman strength can be obtained with a single pill. Starring Dominique Fishback, Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, this R-rated thriller looks to be a pretty good time in the making. On the front of legacy titles, the Jurassic Park trilogy is leaving Peacock after its brief stint, and coming back to its previous home of Netflix. So if you want to see the 1993 Steven Spielberg masterpiece, and the first two sequels it spawned, Netflix is the place to park it. Last, but not least, after leaving HBO Max's library at the beginning of August 2020, Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace are migrating another digital streaming library, and on the same day as Hulu will be adding these titles to their ranks as well. With another rumored delay for No Time To Die being whispered about, it feels like the perfect time to refresh oneself on Daniel Craig's exploits as 007 from the beginning.
Netflix’s TV Highlights For August 2020
In the realm of TV, Netflix is landing three pretty big titles in August 2020. As previously promised, and accidentally leaked, Lucifer is back for Season 5, with a penultimate batch of episodes leading to the eventual (we mean it this time) series finale with Season 6. Meanwhile, the original content train doesn't stop there, as the previous YouTube Red series Cobra Kai finally dons its Netflix Belt and becomes a part of the family, with the first two seasons added to the lineup in August. But perhaps the biggest news for Netflix's TV fans is the fact that all four books of Nickelodeon's The Legend of Korra are going to be available, just in time for anyone who's finished Avatar: The Last Airbender to catch up and see what the fuss is all about.
It's all happening in August 2020, and if the titles above are appealing to you the discerning reader, Netflix is the place to be! Please keep in mind that all titles mentioned are subject to change and availability; so if something doesn't look like it's dropping when it should, you can always check the schedule to see if there's been a surprise update. Other than that, we'll see you back here around this time next month, and would like to remind you to stream responsibly. Space out those Cobra Kai episodes a little bit. It's a treat, not a meal.