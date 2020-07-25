Jenny Slate: 6 Cool Things To Know About The Sunlit Night Star

More than a decade later and Jenny Slate is a relatively big name in show business with a Netflix comedy special, a spot on the New York Times Best Sellers list, and appearances in some of the most popular and successful animated film franchises of the 21st Century, the star of films like Obvious Child and most recently The Sunlit Night has had one hell of a career since getting her big break in television all those years ago. But as more and more people begin to hear about Jenny Slate they may not know what she is, what she has done, and what she aspires to be. Let's take care of that…