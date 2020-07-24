Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig Is Teaming With A Game Of Thrones Alum For A Netflix Thriller

Leave a Comment
Alexander Ludwig’s time as Bjorn Ironside on the History Channel series Vikings is coming to a close later this year, but those of you looking to keep following along with Ludwig’s future endeavors are in luck. It’s been revealed that the actor will be teaming up with Game of Thrones’ Alfie Allen for a Netflix thriller called Night Teeth.
In case this is the first you are hearing of this upcoming Netflix movie, Night Teeth is about a young chauffeur who picks up two mysterious women for a night of partying across Los Angeles. However, things become complicated when the chauffeur not only leads who these ladies really are, but crosses paths with a “dangerous underworld lurking in the shadows,” forcing him to fight for survival.
While no character details about who Alexander Ludwig is playing in Night Teeth were provided by Deadline, he joins an already-stacked cast. Along with Alfie Allen, who starred in nearly the entirety of Game of Thrones as Theon Greyjoy, the lineup includes Bumblebee’s Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as the chauffeur, Mad Men’s Bryan Batt, Knives Out’s Marlene Forte, Insatiable’s Debby Ryan, Bright’s Lucy Fry and Looking’s Raúl Castillo.
Night Teeth marks Alexander Ludwig’s first foray into the Netflix world, although depending on how the movie’s received, maybe the streaming platform will want to recruit him for more of its original features. As for behind-the-scenes talent on this particular project, I See You’s Adam Randall is directing and Brent Dillon wrote the script. Unique Features’ Vincent Gatewood, and Ben Pugh and Charlie Morrison from 42, are all producing, while Bob Shaye and Erica Steinberg will serve as executive producers.
Before joining Vikings in its second season, Alexander Ludwig had already assembled a handful of notable credits, including The Dead Zone TV series, The Seeker: The Dark Is Rising, Grown Ups 2, Race to Witch Mountain and The Hunger Games. However, scoring the role of Bjorn Ironside (who was initially played by Nathan O’Toole) that’s catapulted him to wider fame. The series is expected to premiere the second half of its sixth and final season later this year.
Along with Vikings, Alexander Ludwig’s also appeared recently in Midway and Bad Boys for Life, as well as starred in the 2017 series Swerve. It’s also worth noting that Night Teeth is far from the only project he has coming up. Recon and Swing are his immediate next two movies, and it was announced nearly a full year ago that he’s joining Arrow star Stephen Amell on the upcoming Starz pro wrestling series Heels.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more major updates concerning Night Teeth, but in the meantime, check out what movies and TV shows are heading to Netflix next month, as well as learn what movies are supposed to come out later this year with our 2020 release schedule.