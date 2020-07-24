Vikings’ Alexander Ludwig Is Teaming With A Game Of Thrones Alum For A Netflix Thriller

Night Teeth marks Alexander Ludwig’s first foray into the Netflix world, although depending on how the movie’s received, maybe the streaming platform will want to recruit him for more of its original features. As for behind-the-scenes talent on this particular project, I See You’s Adam Randall is directing and Brent Dillon wrote the script. Unique Features’ Vincent Gatewood, and Ben Pugh and Charlie Morrison from 42, are all producing, while Bob Shaye and Erica Steinberg will serve as executive producers.