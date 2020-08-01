Terminator 2: 13 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie

The first time I auditioned I had no script, because I was just supposed to be yelling at Mali, because she was like, my mom... Second audition, not so good. [James Cameron] told me, like, I didn't do so well on that... She came over to my house and she said, Jim almost wrote you off the list, but you're gonna get another chance. And I took it very seriously and I just went balls to the wall. After I did my last audition, Jim, he was like, 'Don't tell anybody this, but you got the movie' --- and that was awesome.