Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds Is Celebrating The Infamous Leak With A Hilarious Unsolved Mysteries Video

Of course, we still can’t rule out that Ryan Reynolds is the guilty party in question, and that all this talk of investigating is just a smokescreen to divert attention. Even back around the time Deadpool came out, Reynolds noted how he, director Tim Miller and writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick had talked with each other about leaking the Deadpool footage, and the actor was only 70% sure it wasn’t him. Also, even if Reynolds didn’t do it, there’s a strong chance he knows who did, which means this investigation has been compromised from the start!