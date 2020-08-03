Justice Society: Everything You Need To Know About The DC Superhero Team

Retconned Justice Society History Is Responsible For The DC Multiverse

Retroactive continuity can make for some convoluted storytelling, and thus is the fate that the Justice Society of America has been dealt in DC's overarching narrative. With the Silver Age proving to house the more dominant iterations of flagship DC characters, publisher decided to reimagine the JSA as existing in an alternate universe dubbed Earth 2, until its reassignment as the Earth 1 reality's World War II-era Justice League predecessor following the Crisis on Infinite Earths arc. Geoff Johns would try to even the edges when he took over their run with a centralized re-imagining of the JSA in DC's main continuity, which would remain canonically active until the New 52 came along, inciting a maddening game of JSA Tug of War between Earths 1 and 2.