Beyonce’s Black Is King Has Arrived, And The Internet Is Floored By It

The Grammy-winning artist just doesn’t stop. Last year, she graced fans with the Netflix music documentary Homecoming, aboutthe jaw-dropping Coachella performance she pulled off right after having her twin babies Rumi and Sir. Black Is King is a beautiful representation of the album she put out last year for The Lion King, next to her role as Nala in the blockbuster film. Another fan pinpointed one heavenly moment in the movie where she belts out “Spirit” and CHILLS: