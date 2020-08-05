James Gunn Refutes Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Delay Rumors

Leave a Comment
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is an ever expanding place, although it's currently in a unique position. Phase Four was supposed to kick off with Black Widow back in May, but the movie was pushed back amid global health concerns. There are a ton of highly anticipated projects coming down the pipeline, especially James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And now the filmmaker has shut down a rumor about the threequel's possible delay.
The third Guardians of the Galaxy movie could have helped opened up Phase Four, before James Gunn was (temporarily) fired from the franchise. The highly anticipated threequel is currently expected to arrive in theaters sometime in Phase Five, although rumors recently swirled around the internet about the movie being delayed again. Now Gunn has addressed these reports directly, saying:
Well, that seems pretty cut and dry. James Gunn is always happy to clarify rumors about his two highly anticipated comic book movies. Fans can't wait for both The Suicide Squad and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to arrive in theaters, and as a result countless theories and rumors have circulated around the internet. But this particular one has been put to bed by the director himself.
James Gunn addressed reports about Guardians 3's delay over on his personal Twitter account. Gunn regularly uses social media to directly communicate with fans, and shut down rumors along the way. While the filmmaker is currently in post production for his DC debut The Suicide Squad, he's still taken the time to clarify rumors about his return to the MCU.
Despite rumors to the contrary, it seems that James Gunn's plans for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 haven't changed much in the past year and change. So while countless projects have been delayed amid global health concerns, Gunn's cosmic franchise hasn't been affected. This is likely because there's still some time before production even begins, as Gunn continues to work on his first DC movie.
While it'll be a few years before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 finally arrives in theaters, anticipation for the threequel is still at a fever pitch. The franchise and characters have become fan favorites within the MCU, so the audience is eagerly anticipating the next chapter. And narratively, there are a ton of threads to James Gunn to pull from.
The Guardians were hit hard by Thanos' assault in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. The Snap dusted Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, and Groot. Meanwhile, Gamora was murdered by her father so he could procure the Soul Stone. There's a ton of trauma to unpack there, as well as the new relationship that Nebula and Rocket share. And with 2014 Gamora somewhere in the MCU following the final battle in Endgame, the Guardians will have to find their teammate and try and convince her to re-join her chosen family.
