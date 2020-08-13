Donald Glover: 8 Cool Facts You Might Not Know About The Actor And Musician

Donald Glover Was An NYU Resident Advisor When He Was Hired To Write For 30 Rock

In a 2018 profile on Donald Glover from The New Yorker, Tina Fey says that the he actually had a lot of input on the creation of Jack McBrayer's 30 Rock character Kenneth, whom Glover claims he had a lot in common with at the time, being a "a wide-eyed kid, eager to please." Actually, when he landed the gig writing for the future hit NBC sitcom in 2006, the then 23-year-old was still calling his New York University dorm room home and was even serving as one of its resident advisors. A couple years later, he would try his hand at performing on the very sketch show that series was making fun of.