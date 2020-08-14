Full DC FanDome Schedule Is Now Live So Start Planning Your Event

There will be more that 100 hours of original programming spread across the DC FanDome schedule, which begins at 10 am PST / 1 pm EST on Saturday, August 22. As you can see from the schedule, the panels sort of replicate a Hall H presentation, with some panels running as short as 5 or 10 minutes, and others lasting up to 30 minutes. But they follow one after the other, so that if you are interested in all of the DC Films slate, for example, you won’t have to miss The Suicide Squad in order to attend the Zack Snyder Justice League panel.