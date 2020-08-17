Brie Larson Celebrates Scott Pilgrim Turning 10 With Excellent Throwback Post

Brie Larson also promised in her Instagram post that a “Black Sheep” cover is forthcoming; I imagine it will be an acoustic number that the actress will either share on social media too or upload to her YouTube channel. Also, when we’re not dealing with a health crisis anymore, maybe there’s a chance a Clash at Demonhead reunion could be put together. Granted, Todd was pulverized into a pile of coins by Scott Pilgrim, but in this world, I’m sure there’d be a way to resurrect him.