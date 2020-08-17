Brie Larson Celebrates Scott Pilgrim Turning 10 With Excellent Throwback Post

Leave a Comment
Before she became Captain Marvel, came face-to-face with King Kong or won her Academy Award for Best Actress for her Room performance, among the roles Brie Larson was most well-known for was Envy Adams in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. That movie recently celebrated its 10 anniversary, and to commemorate the occasion, Larson shared a cool throwback post highlighting her pop star character.
Following Edgar Wright sharing an amusing portion of Brie Larson’s Scott Pilgrim vs. The World audition, the actress posted a faux magazine highlighting Envy Adams’ band, The Clash at Demonhead. Take a look!
Besides beautifully channeling many video game elements and tropes, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World also boasted a number of awesome musical performances, including from The Clash at Demonhead. Joining Brie Larson’s Envy Adams on the Now Magazine cover are bass player Todd Ingram (a.k.a. Ramona Flowers’ vegan-powered third-ex) and drummer Lynette , played by Tennessee Thomas.
Back in 2010, The Clash at Demonhead were all the rage in Canada, and in case it’s been a while since you’ve seen Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, get a refresher on the Montreal band’s talent with the below clip featuring them playing “Black Sheep.”
Brie Larson also promised in her Instagram post that a “Black Sheep” cover is forthcoming; I imagine it will be an acoustic number that the actress will either share on social media too or upload to her YouTube channel. Also, when we’re not dealing with a health crisis anymore, maybe there’s a chance a Clash at Demonhead reunion could be put together. Granted, Todd was pulverized into a pile of coins by Scott Pilgrim, but in this world, I’m sure there’d be a way to resurrect him.
Based on the Scott Pilgrim graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World boasted a star-studded lineup of actors who are still enjoying successes a decade later, including Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Aubrey Plaza, Kieran Culkin, Alison Pill and Jason Schwartzman, among others. Along with directing, Edgar Wright co-wrote the script with Michael Bacall.
Alas, despite earning a lot of positive critical reception, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World was a box office bomb, making only a little over $48 million worldwide off an $85 million budget. The movie fared better on home video, but Scott Pilgrim serves as a good example of how just because a movie that’s well-reviewed doesn’t mean it’ll do well commercially.
As for what Brie Larson’s up to nowadays, along with debuting as Carol Danvers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe last year, her other notable credits from the last couple years include The Glass Castle, Unicorn Store and Just Mercy. Looking to the future, she’s set to reprise Carol in Captain Marvel 2, which is slated for a July 2022 release.
Keep checking back with CinemaBlend for more Scott Pilgrim and Brie Larson-related news, and be sure to look through our 2020 release schedule to learn what movies are supposed to come out later this year.