Zack Snyder Shares New Wonder Woman And Cyborg Photos As He Counts Down To DC FanDome

DC FanDome is expected to be an extravaganza for anyone who loves the media created around DC Comics characters. Film, television, video games, comics and more will be represented by the 24-hour blitz, and several high-profile panels have been drumming up awareness ahead of their August 22 presentations. Very few directors are better at self-promotion than Zack Snyder, who FINALLY will be bringing his Snyder Cut of Justice League to audiences (it will be on HBO Max in 2021). And Snyder is ramping up enthusiasm by sharing images and counting down the days.