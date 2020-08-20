The Batman Director Reveals Official Logo And New Look At Pattinson's Suit

Leave a Comment
Coming off this morning’s teaser reveal of Zack Snyder’s Justice League ahead of the trailer being released this weekend at the DC Fandome global event, another Batman has answered the Bat signal. Matt Reeves’ just revealed the official logo for 2021’s The Batman and some incredible artwork of Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight. Check it out below:
Looks like the Caped Crusader’s new color is red, per Matt Reeves’ exciting share on Twitter. It follows a similarly blood-tinted screen test that the writer/director showed to fans back in February. Check out Robert Pattinson strut in the new Batsuit here if you missed it before or are looking for Michael Giacchino’s new theme music to hype up the Warner Bros movie for you further:
This new artwork from Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, Jim Lee, give us the most comprehensive look at the new Batsuit yet. Some of us were kind of worried about the ears, since the screen test did not reveal them, but they’re looking sharp. Robert Pattinson’s suit is certainly not as bulky as Ben Affleck’s, but it has some badass features, including the famed utility belt, and some storage in his gloves. His cape has a cool popped collar and the bat on his chest has a more rugged, handmade look to it.
One intriguing theory worth noting when it comes to Batman’s chest, is that the bat appears to be made up of metal. Fans have pointed to a storyline in the comics where Bruce Wayne melts the gun that killed his parents on that tragic night at the Opera and placed it on his suit. No confirmation this is the case in The Batman, but a few panels from the source material for reference:
