The Batman Director Reveals Official Logo And New Look At Pattinson's Suit

This new artwork from Publisher and Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, Jim Lee, give us the most comprehensive look at the new Batsuit yet. Some of us were kind of worried about the ears, since the screen test did not reveal them, but they’re looking sharp. Robert Pattinson’s suit is certainly not as bulky as Ben Affleck’s, but it has some badass features, including the famed utility belt, and some storage in his gloves. His cape has a cool popped collar and the bat on his chest has a more rugged, handmade look to it.