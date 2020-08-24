What's Going On With Deadpool 3

Deadpool 3’s Development/Release May Tie To The Re-Introduction Of The X-Men

As has been alluded to here, Deadpool is far from the only character who has seen the future of his big screen existence caught up in the Disney-Fox deal. The reality is that Marvel Studios is now presently tasked with the immense challenge of folding in all of the X-Men and the Fantastic Four into the already expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe, and at present we really have no idea how all of that is going to work. That being said, it would probably come to the surprise of nobody if the ultimate wait times for Deadpool 3 and re-launch of mutants on the big screen are relatively close.