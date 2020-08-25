Kate Winslet And Saoirse Ronan Get Romantic In New Trailer For Neon's Ammonite

2020's movie business has got to hell and back again and at this point, we don't really know when it will be back to anything close to normal. If 2020 were a "normal" year, then right about now, as the summer movie season is coming to an end, is when we would start to get our first looks at the films expected to compete for major awards, and while it's unclear exactly how all that is going to work out this year, those movies are still coming. Case in point, Ammonite, a new film that co-stars Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan in a romantic drama that is clearly aiming for awards season.