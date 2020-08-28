The Suicide Squad's New Members Explained

Floyd “TDK” Belkin (Nathan Fillion)

Floyd Belkin has been known by a few aliases, including Splitter and (most memorably and hilariously) Arm-Fall-Off-Boy, but TDK seems to be a new one made just for The Suicide Squad, in which he will debut as played by another one of James Gunn’s frequent players, Nathan Fillion. Inspired by a fan-created parody hero that artist Curt Swan and writer Gerard Jones decided to make canon, the character was rejected by the Legion of Superheroes in his first appearance from 1989’s Secret Origins Vol. 2 #46. It appears he may have finally found a home with Task Force X, unless this is just another one of the actor’s brief cameos that Gunn tends to cast him in.