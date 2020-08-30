12 Black-Led Hidden Gem Movies Available Streaming

The Weekend (Amazon Prime)

The Weekend, released in 2018, stars Sasheer Zamata, Tone Bell, DeWanda Wise, Y’Ian Noel, and Kym E. Whitley. It’s directed by Stella Meghie. The Weekend follows Zadie (Sasheer Zamata) as she goes for a weekend at her mother’s B&B and ends up spending what was supposed to be her vacation with her ex and his new girlfriend. She also bonds with one of the male guests. The Weekend is a romantic comedy that’s very funny and offers some insight into relationship choices and things we allow because we can’t let go. Most of the comedy in The Weekend comes from Zadie’s blunt relationship with her mother Karen (Kym E. Whitley).

Stream it on Amazon Prime here.