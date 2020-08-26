Looks Like The First Dune Footage Is Finally Coming, And Soon

Timothee Chalamet, who plays lead protagonist Paul Atreides in Dune, said earlier this month that the first Dune trailer would come out before September. Well, that certainly applies to people in Canada checking out Tenet now, but as far as catching a trailer online, we’ll have to hang in there an extra two weeks. That being said, Trailer-Track also noted how a Dune preview might be attached to the limited Tenet screenings happening in the U.S. starting next week, so if you’re stateside and plan on seeing Christopher Nolan’s latest flick on the big screen, keep an eye out for Dune footage ahead of the feature presentation.