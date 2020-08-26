Looks Like The First Dune Footage Is Finally Coming, And Soon

Leave a Comment
Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has officially been a thing ever since it was confirmed in early 2017 that the director boarded the project, and earlier this year, the first Dune pictures were released to the public. However, the wait for the first Dune footage continues, but word’s come in that the highly-anticipated preview is finally arriving within the coming weeks.
According to Trailer-Track, the Dune teaser trailer, which clocks in at around 1 minute and 37 seconds, has already started making the rounds in Canadian theaters via Tenet screenings. For those of you who don’t live in the Great White North or don’t want to make the trek out to a theater there, not to worry, as a full-length Dune trailer (possibly separate from the current teaser, but that’s not confirmed) will supposedly be posted online Wednesday, September 9.
Timothee Chalamet, who plays lead protagonist Paul Atreides in Dune, said earlier this month that the first Dune trailer would come out before September. Well, that certainly applies to people in Canada checking out Tenet now, but as far as catching a trailer online, we’ll have to hang in there an extra two weeks. That being said, Trailer-Track also noted how a Dune preview might be attached to the limited Tenet screenings happening in the U.S. starting next week, so if you’re stateside and plan on seeing Christopher Nolan’s latest flick on the big screen, keep an eye out for Dune footage ahead of the feature presentation.
With only four months to go until Dune’s release, it’s surprising we’re only just now getting the first trailer. That said, Denis Villeneuve admitted at the beginning of August that the current health crisis “crushed” his schedule, resulting in him and his team having to “rush” to finish the movie on time. So it’s possible all that played a role in the trailer being delayed, but hey, better late than never, right?
Just like in the original Dune novel, the new Dune movie is set in humanity’s far future and follows Paul Atreides being forced to flee to the surface of Arrakis with his mother after House Atreides’s enemies seize the family’s control of the desert planet’s spice mining operations. Along with Timothee Chalamet, the movie’s ensemble cast includes Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgard, Dave Bautista, Javier Bardem, Zendaya and Jason Momoa, among others.
Rather than adapt all of Frank Herbert’s Dune into one movie like David Lynch did in the ‘80s, Denis Villeneuve’s take on the material will be spread across two movies. Dune 2 hasn’t received the official green light yet, but Jon Spaihts, who co-wrote Dune with Villeneuve and Eric Roth, is penning the sequel, and cinematographer Greig Fraser said it will feel like a “fully formed story in itself.” There’s also a prequel series called Dune: The Sisterhood in development for HBO Max.
Dune is still slated for a December 18 release, but if that changes, or if there are other major Dune updates, we here at CinemaBlend will let you know. For now, keep track of the other movies that are supposed to arrive later this year with our 2020 release schedule.