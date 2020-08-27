Hugh Jackman Would Be Down To Do A Face/Off Reboot With Ryan Reynolds, But Has One Request

Whether or not this concept is a reality at this point, Paramount is definitely mounting remakes of its classic properties with interesting pairings cast in the leads. We saw this happen recently with the announcement of a Planes, Trains, and Automobiles remake starring Will Smith and Kevin Hart. If you ask me, hiring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds for the Face/Off reboot might just be the edge they’re looking for when it comes to cracking how to make this project into a hotly anticipated draw. Unfortunately, that’s not a prospect that’s currently in the works. But if the internet wants it, and those interested are loud enough to make it known, all things are possible.