Netflix’s The Babysitter: Killer Queen Trailer Brings Back Bella Thorne For More Gory Fun

Back in 2017, Netflix premiered the outrageous horror-comedy The Babysitter, where a young boy named Cole took on certain death and lived to tell the tale. Preventing the ultimate blood sacrifice to the Devil, Cole went on to grow up and become a young man, as we see in the first trailer for Netflix’s The Babysitter: Killer Queen. But just as our hero has returned, so have his foes, including Infamous star Bella Thorne. And this time, it looks like the stakes couldn’t be higher, as you’ll witness by watching the footage below.
It’s only been two years since the events of The Babysitter saw Cole (Judah Lewis) kill his evil but sweet babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving) and her friends/fellow blood cult members (Bella Thorne, Robbie Amell, Hana Mae Lee, and Andrew Bachelor). Making his way through high school with friend/fellow survivor Melanie (Emily Alyn Lind,) he’s suffering through a different sort of torture at the beginning of The Babysitter: Killer Queen. Though it’s not long before the blood and jokes start flying through the air, as a trip with his fellow students to the lake turns into another hilarious night from Hell. Oh, and it looks like an old friend we thought would never show up has decided to come along for the ride as well.
Prior to seeing the trailer to The Babysitter: Killer Queen, it looked like Samara Weaving’s Bee was going to be absent from director McG’s sequel. But, as we saw at the end of this new reel of footage, it looks like Weaving, most recently seen in the horror-comedy Ready or Not, as well as this weekend’s Bill & Ted Face The Music, definitely is returning in some capacity. Though don’t be surprised if Bee’s merely an apparition, or a late game addition to The Babysitter: Killer Queen.
Of course, on top of the horror antics present in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, there’s still a heaping dose of comedy waiting to be had. Poor Bella Thorne has a particularly funny one, as a stray gunshot looks like it’s going to injure her in a way that only more hilarious if you remember her character from The Babysitter. But there’s also references to Jordan Peele’s imprint on horror, Robbie Amell still being a shirtless psycho after all this time, and a random explosion of blood that looks like it’d require a red-band trailer to explain its origin.
It’s been a spooky day for trailers today, with Come Play giving us the first does of horror for the day. But it looks like Netflix is ready to get in on the Halloween season fun with The Babysitter: Killer Queen, as the film is set to try and draw the blood of the innocent all over again, starting September 10th.