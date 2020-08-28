Dune: First Look At The Denis Villeneuve Reboot's Sandworms Is Spooky

This first look at Dune’s take on a sandworm arrives several months after Warner Bros dropped the first official photos depicting many of the movie’s main characters, including Rebecca Ferguson’s Lady Jessica, Oscar Isaac’s Duke Leto Atreides, Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho, Zendaya’s Chani and Josh Brolin’s Gurney Halleck. It was also recently reported that the first Dune trailer will drop online September 9, so maybe among that footage, we’ll get to see the sandworms in action. Seeing one of those creatures rise from the sand with its ghastly mouth open would certainly be a cool way to conclude the preview.