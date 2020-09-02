No Time To Die Debuts Thrilling Action Footage Ahead Of The New Trailer

As if the James Bond theme wasn’t enough of a signal that we should be donning formal wear and heading to the theaters for the character's 25th official outing, an aggression of horns takes that time-tested tune and turns it into something very serious and urgent. It almost sounds like you can hear James himself running down a flight of stairs, pursuing the agents of evil in his sights. While this is probably something specially cooked up for No Time To Die’s next trailer, and not indicative of what composer Hans Zimmer’s score will sound like in the final film, is it too much to ask for that version of the theme to be released as a single?