One Twilight Star Is Ready To Reprise His Role ‘In A Heartbeat’ So Bring On Midnight Sun Rumors

I’ll count that as a hard 'maybe.' As Peter Facinelli told People, he’d be up to putting on those fangs again for another project set in Stephenie Meyer’s world; the only problem is he’s afraid he would show his age, and vampires don’t particularly do that. It’s crazy that it's been almost 10 years since a Twilight movie came out. So his point is valid, but my guess is most fans wouldn’t particularly care if an extra wrinkle or two showed up. Also, remember Vampire Baseball? There's not enough of that in the world, honestly...