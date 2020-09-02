One Twilight Star Is Ready To Reprise His Role ‘In A Heartbeat’ So Bring On Midnight Sun Rumors

Leave a Comment
Dust off those Edward Cullen posters, my friends, because it’s an exciting time to be a Twilight fan again. Between Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun finally hitting bookshelves last month and Robert Pattinson taking over as DC’s Batman, it’s almost like we're back in 2008 again. The only thing is we don’t have is a new Twilight movie to look forward to right now. But if the vampire series did return, one cast member has shown interest in reprising their role.
Peter Facinelli, who played Carlisle, patriarch of the Cullen clan and Forks’ own McDreamy, recently said that he would return to his Twilight role “in a heartbeat.” Here’s what else he said:
I love that character. [He's] so much fun to play and that world is so fun. Vampires aren't supposed to age. It's been like 10 years and everybody's gotten older.
I’ll count that as a hard 'maybe.' As Peter Facinelli told People, he’d be up to putting on those fangs again for another project set in Stephenie Meyer’s world; the only problem is he’s afraid he would show his age, and vampires don’t particularly do that. It’s crazy that it's been almost 10 years since a Twilight movie came out. So his point is valid, but my guess is most fans wouldn’t particularly care if an extra wrinkle or two showed up. Also, remember Vampire Baseball? There's not enough of that in the world, honestly...
Now the latest work by Stephanie Meyer is not a sequel, but a rewrite of Twilight from the perspective of Edward Cullen instead of Bella Swan. Twilight’s director recently said she thought it would be “fascinating” to make the movie from another POV, and fun fact, Robert Pattinson was actually given some pages of Midnight Sun back when they were filming the first movie so he could get into his character’s head. But considering the ages of everyone, doing another high school story might feel out of place.
Stephanie Meyer did reveal she’s working on two more book set in the world of Twilight, one of which she has outlined. Depending on her vision, could leave room for Peter Facinelli to return? Or what about a medical drama centered on Dr. Carlisle? Network TV is always thirsting for more spins on the tried-and-true genre that has Grey’s Anatomy going into its 17th season.
We haven’t heard much from the other cast members about whether they would reprise their Twilight roles, but who knows! At the very least, a reunion is called for at the 15th anniversary of the first film in three years. Each of the stars’ careers are still very much rooted in the series, especially as interest for it peaks once again.
Peter Facinelli recently wrote, directed and starred in his own thriller called The Vanished, which topped new VOD releases when it came out in late August. Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more Twilight news and check out what movies are coming next with our 2020 release calendar.